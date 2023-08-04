Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Surges with Positive Trading Activity

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 632.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 636.1 and closed at 642.45. The highest price reached during the day was 639.55, while the lowest price was 629.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at 135,986.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Life on that day was 53,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹638.3, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹632.75

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 638.3, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.88% and the actual value has increased by 5.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.5, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹632.75

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 641.5, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value, increasing by 1.38% or 8.75.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹632.75, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹642.45

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 632.75, with a percent change of -1.51. This means that the stock has seen a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 points in the stock's value. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹642.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 53,191 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 642.45.

