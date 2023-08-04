Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Surges with Positive Trading Activity

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹636.1 and closed at ₹642.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹639.55, while the lowest price was ₹629.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at ₹135,986.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Life on that day was 53,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.