Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock slides in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 641.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 641.55 and closed at 644.55. The stock reached a high of 647.7 and a low of 638.8. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 137,874.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹639.55, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹641.45

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 639.55. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.9.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Life September futures opened at 646.05 as against previous close of 644.25

HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, has a spot price of 640.1. The bid price is 643.35, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 643.7, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1100. The open interest, which shows the number of open positions in the market, is 16,650,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹639.85, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹641.45

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 639.85 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 1.6 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.08%
3 Months6.44%
6 Months30.9%
YTD13.26%
1 Year11.42%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹644.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 641.45. The percent change is -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, implying a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹644.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,431 shares. The closing price for the stock was 644.55.

