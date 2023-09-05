Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 641.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 640.05 and closed at 641.45. The highest price reached during the day was 645, while the lowest was 634. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 136,692.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9, and its 52-week low is 457.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 52,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 52,222 shares and closed at a price of 641.45.

