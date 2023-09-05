Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹640.05 and closed at ₹641.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹645, while the lowest was ₹634. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,692.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9, and its 52-week low is ₹457.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 52,222 shares.
05 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
