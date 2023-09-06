Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 640.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 647.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life opened at 641.15 and closed at 639.8. The stock reached a high of 648.15 and a low of 635.7. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 137,745.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹647.95, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹640.85

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 647.95, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 7.1.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months5.54%
6 Months30.77%
YTD13.19%
1 Year11.73%
06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹640.85

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 641.05. The percent change is 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock.

06 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹639.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,400. The closing price for the stock was 639.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.