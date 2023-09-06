Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life opened at ₹641.15 and closed at ₹639.8. The stock reached a high of ₹648.15 and a low of ₹635.7. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹137,745.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|5.54%
|6 Months
|30.77%
|YTD
|13.19%
|1 Year
|11.73%
On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,400. The closing price for the stock was ₹639.8.
