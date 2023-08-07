Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life had an opening price of 634.15 and a closing price of 632.75. The stock reached a high of 644 and a low of 634.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 137,953.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 56,011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹643.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 643.35 with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.23. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹645, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 645, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and has seen a net increase of 3.1.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹642.5, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 642.5, with a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹640.45, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 640.45, with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹642, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹641.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 642. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, indicating a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Life has experienced a slight increase.

07 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹642.4, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹641.9

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 642.4 with a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.5 points, which corresponds to a 0.08% change.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.9, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹632.75

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 641.9 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 9.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with the price rising by 1.45% and the net change being 9.15. Investors may view this as a positive sign, as it suggests that the stock is performing well and may continue to increase in value. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile, and it is always recommended to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

07 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹632.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 56,011 shares. The closing price for the stock was 632.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.