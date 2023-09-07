Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹641.05 and closed at ₹640.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹651, while the lowest price was ₹640.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at ₹139,089.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 58,500 shares.
