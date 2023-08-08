Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hdfc Life's stock opened at ₹642.1 and closed at ₹641.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹649.75 and a low of ₹639.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹139,317.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. On the BSE, a total of 20,637 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:17:28 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹641.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,637. The closing price for the day was ₹641.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!