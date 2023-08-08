Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

Hdfc Life's stock opened at 642.1 and closed at 641.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 649.75 and a low of 639.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 139,317.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, a total of 20,637 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹641.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,637. The closing price for the day was 641.9.

