HDFC Life stocks surge in trading today

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life's open and close prices were ₹539.6, with a high of ₹548.55 and a low of ₹539.6. The company's market capitalization was ₹117,392.02 crore, and its 52-week high and low were ₹620.7 and ₹457.95, respectively. On the BSE, 16,937 shares were traded.

Hdfc Life trading at ₹546.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹539.6 HDFC Life stock is currently priced at ₹546.4, showing a percentage change of 1.26 and a net change of 6.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

Hdfc Life closed at ₹539.6 yesterday The HDFC Life BSE had a volume of 16937 shares on the last day with a closing price of ₹539.6. No information is provided about any changes in volume or price from the previous day.