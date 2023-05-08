Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  HDFC Life stocks surge in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

HDFC Life stocks surge in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

HDFC Life's current session data shows that the stock opened at 539.6 and has reached a high of 548.55. The stock's lowest point during the session was also 539.6.

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life's open and close prices were 539.6, with a high of 548.55 and a low of 539.6. The company's market capitalization was 117,392.02 crore, and its 52-week high and low were 620.7 and 457.95, respectively. On the BSE, 16,937 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:17:17 AM IST

Hdfc Life trading at ₹546.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹539.6

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 546.4, showing a percentage change of 1.26 and a net change of 6.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

08 May 2023, 10:52:11 AM IST

Hdfc Life closed at ₹539.6 yesterday

The HDFC Life BSE had a volume of 16937 shares on the last day with a closing price of 539.6. No information is provided about any changes in volume or price from the previous day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout