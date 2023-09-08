comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 656.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 646.05 and closed at 647.1. The stock reached a high of 657.2 and a low of 643.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 140,110.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:08:54 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹656.8

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 658.5 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% from its previous value and has increased by 1.7 points.

08 Sep 2023, 10:05:58 AM IST

Hdfc Life September futures opened at 660.0 as against previous close of 657.75

HDFC Life is currently trading at a spot price of 659.5. The bid price is 660.45 and the offer price is 660.85. The offer quantity is 1100 and the bid quantity is also 1100. The open interest for HDFC Life is 15941200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:47:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹656.8

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that its price is 658 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price and has gained 1.2 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months4.88%
6 Months33.69%
YTD15.98%
1 Year13.83%
08 Sep 2023, 09:34:21 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:10:02 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹651.85, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹647.1

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 651.85, with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.73% or 4.75.

08 Sep 2023, 08:19:17 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹647.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, there were 44,473 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 647.1.

