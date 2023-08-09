Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock soars with positive trading

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹647.05 and closed at ₹648.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹654.5, while the lowest price was ₹642.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently ₹138,716.22 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,528 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.15, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹645.45 As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹650.15. There has been a 0.73 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.7. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.45 The HDFC Life stock is currently priced at ₹650.65 with a 0.81 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 5.2. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.7, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.45 The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹650.7 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 5.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% and has gained 5.25 points. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹651.25, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹645.45 The current price of HDFC Life stock is ₹651.25. It has experienced a 0.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.8 points. Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss Share Via

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹649.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹645.45 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹649.3, with a 0.6% increase. In terms of net change, the stock has increased by 3.85 points. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹645.45 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹650. There has been a 0.7% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹645.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹648.85 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹645.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.4. Share Via

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹648.85 yesterday On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 75,528 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹648.85. Share Via