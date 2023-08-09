Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock soars with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 645.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 647.05 and closed at 648.85. The highest price reached during the day was 654.5, while the lowest price was 642.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently 138,716.22 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.15, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹645.45

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 650.15. There has been a 0.73 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.7.

09 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.45

The HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 650.65 with a 0.81 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 5.2.

09 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.7, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.45

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 650.7 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 5.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% and has gained 5.25 points.

09 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹651.25, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹645.45

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 651.25. It has experienced a 0.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.8 points.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹649.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹645.45

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 649.3, with a 0.6% increase. In terms of net change, the stock has increased by 3.85 points.

09 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹645.45

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 650. There has been a 0.7% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹645.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹648.85

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 645.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of 3.4.

09 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹648.85 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 75,528 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 648.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.