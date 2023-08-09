Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock soars with positive trading

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹647.05 and closed at ₹648.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹654.5, while the lowest price was ₹642.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently ₹138,716.22 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.