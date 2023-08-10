comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 645.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 645.05 and closed at 645.45. The stock reached a high of 651.75 and a low of 643.2. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 138,759.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, a total of 59,403 shares were traded for HDFC Life.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:15:42 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹645.45 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 59,403 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 645.45.

