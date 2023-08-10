Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 645.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹645.05 and closed at ₹645.45. The stock reached a high of ₹651.75 and a low of ₹643.2. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹138,759.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. On the BSE, a total of 59,403 shares were traded for HDFC Life.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:15:42 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹645.45 yesterday
On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 59,403 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹645.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!