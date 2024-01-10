Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Surges in Positive Trading

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : Hdfc Life's stock opened at ₹642.7 and closed at ₹640.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹650.15 and the low was ₹641. The market capitalization is ₹138,790.23 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹710.6 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 46,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.