Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Surges in Positive Trading

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : Hdfc Life's stock opened at ₹642.7 and closed at ₹640.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹650.15 and the low was ₹641. The market capitalization is ₹138,790.23 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹710.6 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 46,619 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹643.2. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.8 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has increased in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finserve
|1662.0
|-19.85
|-1.18
|1741.85
|1216.1
|264695.92
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1458.1
|6.45
|0.44
|1491.5
|1039.25
|145940.46
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|643.2
|2.8
|0.44
|710.6
|457.95
|138249.16
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|539.15
|-1.45
|-0.27
|615.55
|380.95
|77560.58
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|304.45
|-6.5
|-2.09
|337.85
|127.8
|53412.71
The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹641 and a high price of ₹650.15 for the current day.
Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 10 Jan 12:04 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹660.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.7 (+15.17%) & ₹12.7 (+16.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 10 Jan 12:04 were at strike price of ₹640.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹14.8 (-12.43%) & ₹20.2 (-12.36%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 46,619 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹640.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!