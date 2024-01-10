Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 640.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : Hdfc Life's stock opened at 642.7 and closed at 640.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 650.15 and the low was 641. The market capitalization is 138,790.23 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 710.6 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 46,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹643.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹640.4

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 643.2. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.8 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has increased in value.

10 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1662.0-19.85-1.181741.851216.1264695.92
SBI Life Insurance Company1458.16.450.441491.51039.25145940.46
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.22.80.44710.6457.95138249.16
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company539.15-1.45-0.27615.55380.9577560.58
General Insurance Corporation Of India304.45-6.5-2.09337.85127.853412.71
10 Jan 2024, 12:18 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 641 and a high price of 650.15 for the current day.

10 Jan 2024, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 10 Jan 12:04 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 660.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 16.7 (+15.17%) & 12.7 (+16.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 10 Jan 12:04 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.8 (-12.43%) & 20.2 (-12.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

10 Jan 2024, 11:52 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10999
Buy15151513
Hold4555
Sell0002
Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹640.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 46,619 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 640.4.

