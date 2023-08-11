Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

On the last day, HDFC Life's open price was ₹642.05 and the close price was ₹645.65. The stock reached a high of ₹651 and a low of ₹638.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹137,630.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 33,479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹640.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹639.7
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹640.05 with a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss
Hdfc Life Live Updates
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Hdfc Life Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|6.3%
|6 Months
|23.4%
|YTD
|13.02%
|1 Year
|18.32%
Hdfc Life August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 642.05
HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, has a spot price of 640. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, with no bid or offer quantity listed. The stock has a significant open interest of 18,775,900, indicating strong market participation. Investors should closely monitor this stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹640.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.65
As of the latest data, HDFC Life stock is priced at ₹640.4. There has been a -0.81% percent change, resulting in a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹645.65 yesterday
On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 33,479 shares and closed at a price of ₹645.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!