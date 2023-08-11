Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 639.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's open price was 642.05 and the close price was 645.65. The stock reached a high of 651 and a low of 638.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 137,630.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 33,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹640.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹639.7

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 640.05 with a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months6.3%
6 Months23.4%
YTD13.02%
1 Year18.32%
11 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Life August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 642.05

HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, has a spot price of 640. The bid and offer prices are currently unavailable, with no bid or offer quantity listed. The stock has a significant open interest of 18,775,900, indicating strong market participation. Investors should closely monitor this stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹640.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹645.65

As of the latest data, HDFC Life stock is priced at 640.4. There has been a -0.81% percent change, resulting in a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹645.65 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 33,479 shares and closed at a price of 645.65.

