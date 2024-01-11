Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹642.7 and closed at ₹640.4. The stock reached a high of ₹650.15 and a low of ₹641 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹138,618.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹710.6, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 62,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.