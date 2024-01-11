Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 640.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 642.7 and closed at 640.4. The stock reached a high of 650.15 and a low of 641 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 138,618.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 710.6, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 62,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹640.4 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 62,650 shares and closed at a price of 640.4.

