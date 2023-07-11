Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 672.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's 668.6

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 668.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 672.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 660 and closed at 658.3. The stock reached a high of 674.2 and a low of 660 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 143,691.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 678.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, a total of 147,628 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹672.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹668.6

Today, HDFC Life stock closed at 672.6, representing a 0.6% increase from the previous day's closing price of 668.6. The net change in the stock price was 4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.2, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 672.2. There has been a 0.54% percent change, with a net change of 3.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 3.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹673.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 673.1 with a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, indicating an increase of 4.5 from the previous day's closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.4, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹668.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 672.4. It has experienced a 0.57% percent change, with a net change of 3.8.

Click here for Hdfc Life Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.85, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 674.85, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 6.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.93% or 6.25.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹673.95, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹668.6

As of the current data, the HDFC Life stock is priced at 673.95. It has experienced a 0.8 percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.35.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 674.05, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 5.45 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is at 671.9 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% from the previous trading session and has gained 3.3 points.

Click here for Hdfc Life Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.1, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 672.1, with a percent change of 0.52. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.5, which means that the stock has gained 3.5 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Life stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.9, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The HDFC Life stock is currently trading at 672.9, which represents a 0.64% increase in the stock price. This translates to a net change of 4.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.95, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 674.95 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.95% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 6.35.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.65, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 674.65 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 6.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.9% or 6.05 from its previous value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is dynamic and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675.95, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 675.95 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.1% and the net change in price is 7.35.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹677.5, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 677.5, with a percentage change of 1.33 and a net change of 8.9.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹676.9, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 676.9 with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive change of 8.3. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any decisions.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹677.45, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is 677.45. There has been a 1.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.

Click here for Hdfc Life News

11 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹677.2, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 677.2, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.29% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 8.6. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.8, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹668.6

As of the current data, HDFC Life stock price is 674.8 with a percent change of 0.93. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, this data shows that HDFC Life stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹676.7, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 676.7, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹679.7, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 679.7. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.1 points.

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹683.45, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 683.45 with a percent change of 2.22. This means that the stock has increased by 2.22% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.85, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 682.85, which represents a 2.13% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.25.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 682.3, which represents a 2.05% percent change. The net change is 13.7, indicating an increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹681.8, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 681.8 with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 13.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.97% and the net change is a gain of 13.2.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682, up 2% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 682. The stock has shown a 2% percent increase, with a net change of 13.4.

11 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹680.7, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹668.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 680.7. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 12.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668.6, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹658.3

The HDFC Life stock is currently trading at 668.6, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 10.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.56% from its previous trading price and has gained 10.3 points. This indicates positive movement in the stock, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.

11 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹658.3 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 147,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 658.3.

