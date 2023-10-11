Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stocks take a hit in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹625.95 and closed at ₹620.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹626.7, while the lowest was ₹622.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹133,797.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on that day was 3,587. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹620.15, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹620.95 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹620.15. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹619.6 and a high of ₹626.7 on the current day.

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 11 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (-6.6%) & ₹10.95 (-7.2%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 11 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+7.88%) & ₹5.75 (+2.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹620.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹620.95 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹620.8, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 626.95 as against previous close of 624.2 HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 622.7. The bid price stands at 624.5 with a bid quantity of 1100. On the other hand, the offer price is 624.85 with an offer quantity of 1100. The open interest for this stock is 17,094,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

