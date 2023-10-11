Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stocks take a hit in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 620.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 625.95 and closed at 620.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 626.7, while the lowest was 622.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 133,797.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on that day was 3,587.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹620.15, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹620.95

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 620.15. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

11 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 11 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.95 (-6.6%) & 10.95 (-7.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 11 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (+7.88%) & 5.75 (+2.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

11 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

11 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 626.95 as against previous close of 624.2

HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 622.7. The bid price stands at 624.5 with a bid quantity of 1100. On the other hand, the offer price is 624.85 with an offer quantity of 1100. The open interest for this stock is 17,094,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹620.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, a total of 3,587 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 620.95.

