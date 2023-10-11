Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stocks take a hit in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹625.95 and closed at ₹620.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹626.7, while the lowest was ₹622.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹133,797.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on that day was 3,587.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.