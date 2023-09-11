Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 656.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

HDFC Life's stock opened at 657.95 and closed at 656.8 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 660.8, while the low was 653. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 141,432.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 690.9, and the 52-week low was 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on the last day was 110,951.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹656.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a total volume of 110,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 656.8.

