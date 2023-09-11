Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹657.95 and closed at ₹656.8 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹660.8, while the low was ₹653. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹141,432.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹690.9, and the 52-week low was ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on the last day was 110,951.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹656.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a total volume of 110,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹656.8.