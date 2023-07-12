comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 671.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's 672.6
Back

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at ₹671.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹672.6

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 672.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, Hdfc Life opened at 670.3 and closed at 668.6. The stock had a high of 684.7 and a low of 670.3. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is 144,551.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 678.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 244,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:19:36 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹671.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹672.6

Today, the closing price of HDFC Life stock was 671.55, indicating a decrease of 0.16% or a net change of -1.05 from the previous day's closing price of 672.6.

12 Jul 2023, 03:17:29 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.7, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 671.7. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of HDFC Life stock.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04:50 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.5, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 671.5 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% or 1.1.

Click here for Hdfc Life Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:45:15 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is 671.45, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:32:46 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 671.55, with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05, or 0.16%, compared to the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21:16 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 671.45, with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:02:46 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 671.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.12% or a net change of -0.8.

Click here for Hdfc Life Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:06 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹669.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 669.7, with a percent change of -0.43. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:52 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 672.25 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. However, the change is minimal, suggesting that the stock is relatively stable. Investors may want to monitor the stock for any further changes.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01:40 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹672.6

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 672.6. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:46:41 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.2, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 672.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.4.

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹670.55, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 670.55. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of 2.05 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:18:09 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 672.5, with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1 points or 0.01%. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change throughout the trading day.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03:51 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹673, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 673 with a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:50:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 675.8, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change is an increase of 3.2 points.

Click here for Hdfc Life News

12 Jul 2023, 11:37:09 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 675.8, with a net change of 3.2 and a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 3.2 points or 0.48% from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:23:26 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹672.6

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 675.95 with a percent change of 0.5. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06:03 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹676.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock is as follows:- Price: 676.5- Percent Change: 0.58- Net Change: 3.9This means that the stock price of HDFC Life has increased by 0.58% or 3.9 points. The current price of the stock is 676.5.

12 Jul 2023, 10:48:58 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹676.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹672.6

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 676.3. It has observed a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:36:27 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹676.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹672.6

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 676.5. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20:18 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 675, with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 10:07:35 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹675.55, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 675.55, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:51 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹673.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that its price is 673.5. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.9.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹674.3, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 674.3 with a percent change of 0.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight upward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:15 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.05, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹672.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 671.05. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.55.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01:15 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹672.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹668.6

Based on the current data, HDFC Life stock is trading at a price of 672.6. There has been a 0.6% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 08:05:46 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹668.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, there were a total of 244,946 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 668.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout