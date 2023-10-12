Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 620.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 625.95 and closed at 620.95. The stock had a high of 626.7 and a low of 619.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 133,635.94 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,764 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹620.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life's BSE volume was 60,764 shares. The closing price for the day was 620.95.

