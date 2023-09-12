Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares rise in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 657.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 668 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 659.95 and closed at 657.4. The highest price reached during the day was 677.45, while the lowest was 657. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 143,581.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life on that day was 94,664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹657.4

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 668, which represents a 1.61 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.6.

12 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹657.4 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 94,664 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 657.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.