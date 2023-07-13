comScore
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 680.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's 671.55
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at ₹680.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹671.55

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 671.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life started with an opening price of 675 and closed at 672.6. The stock reached a high of 677.35 and a low of 669.6 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 144,325.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 684.7 and 457.95 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 376,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:00:08 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹680.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹671.55

Today, HDFC Life stock closed at 680.4 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 8.85. Yesterday's closing price was 671.55.

13 Jul 2023, 03:20:30 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹679.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 679.95. There has been a 1.25 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 8.4.

13 Jul 2023, 03:05:21 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹680.2, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 680.2, which represents a 1.29% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.65.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50:53 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹678.6, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 678.6, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 7.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% and the value of the stock has increased by 7.05. This data suggests that HDFC Life stock is performing well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 02:35:30 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹679.65, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 679.65 with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 8.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% and the net change in price is 8.1.

13 Jul 2023, 02:16:46 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹679, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 679, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 7.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% from the previous day, resulting in a net change of 7.45.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00:11 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹680.8, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 680.8, which represents a 1.38 percent increase. The net change is 9.25.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52:55 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹680.25, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 680.25 with a percent change of 1.3, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:31:53 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹680.95, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 680.95. It has shown a percent change of 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 9.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.4 points since the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 01:19:45 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹683, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Hdfc Life is 683, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.71% or 11.45 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00:57 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.1, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹671.55

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 682.1, with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 10.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.57% and has experienced a net increase of 10.55.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:02 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.9, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹671.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 682.9, which represents a percent change of 1.69. The net change in the stock price is 11.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:36:46 PM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:11 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹683.9, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 683.9, with a percent change of 1.84. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 12.35, which means the stock has increased by 12.35. This data suggests that HDFC Life's stock is performing well and experiencing upward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:17:27 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹686.4, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The HDFC Life stock price is currently at 686.4, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.21% or 14.85. The current price suggests that the stock is performing well.

13 Jul 2023, 12:01:34 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹684.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data shows that the HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of 684.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13.2. This suggests that the stock has increased by 13.2 points since the last trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 11:46:52 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹686.25, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 686.25. There has been a percent change of 2.19, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.7, which means that the stock has increased by 14.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum and increasing in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹686.9, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 686.9. There has been a percent change of 2.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹688, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 688, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 16.45. This means that the stock has increased by 2.45% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 16.45 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00:47 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹683.95, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 683.95, which represents a 1.85% increase. The net change is 12.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this suggests that HDFC Life stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

13 Jul 2023, 10:34:35 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹683.95, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 683.95, with a net change of 12.4 and a percent change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 12.4 and the percentage increase is 1.85.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00:08 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹681.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹671.55

As of the current data, HDFC Life stock price is at 681.8 with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has experienced a positive increase, indicating potential growth in value. Investors may be optimistic about the company's performance, leading to an upward movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47:21 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.8, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹671.55

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 682.8, with a net change of 11.25 and a percent change of 1.68. This means that the stock has increased by 1.68% from its previous closing price. The net change of 11.25 indicates that the stock has gained 11.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively and has seen an increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:11 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹682.85, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹671.55

HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of 682.85. It has seen a 1.68 percent increase in its price, with a net change of 11.3.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹671.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹672.6

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 671.55. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.16% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -1.05.

13 Jul 2023, 08:21:19 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹672.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 376,079 shares and closed at a price of 672.6.

