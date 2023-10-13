Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 624.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 621.7 and closed at 621.6. The high for the day was 626.2, while the low was 619.1. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 134,280.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that its price is 621.5, which represents a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5%. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, indicating a decrease of 3.15.

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 54,084 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 621.6.

