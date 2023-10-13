Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹621.7 and closed at ₹621.6. The high for the day was ₹626.2, while the low was ₹619.1. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹134,280.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 54,084 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
