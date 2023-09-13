Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹667.55 and closed at ₹668. The highest price reached during the day was ₹670, while the lowest was ₹656.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at ₹141,969.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,723 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.