LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life's Stock Drops on Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 633.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 640.45 and closed at 639.7. The highest price reached during the day was 642.35, while the lowest was 632.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 136,115.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9, and its 52-week low is 457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,376.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:43:23 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹633.35

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 628.9 with a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%. The net change in the stock price is -4.45, indicating a decrease of 4.45.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months7.31%
6 Months21.25%
YTD11.89%
1 Year17.0%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:20:07 AM IST

Hdfc Life August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 637.1

HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 633.6. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, and there is no bid or offer quantity. The open interest for HDFC Life is 18,714,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:03:02 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹639.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 17,376 shares. The closing price for the day was 639.7.

