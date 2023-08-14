Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life's Stock Drops on Market Turmoil

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹640.45 and closed at ₹639.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹642.35, while the lowest was ₹632.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,115.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9, and its 52-week low is ₹457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,376.
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹628.9 with a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%. The net change in the stock price is -4.45, indicating a decrease of ₹4.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|7.31%
|6 Months
|21.25%
|YTD
|11.89%
|1 Year
|17.0%
HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 633.6. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, and there is no bid or offer quantity. The open interest for HDFC Life is 18,714,300.
On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 17,376 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹639.7.
