Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock drops in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹631.05 and closed at ₹633.35. The stock had a high of ₹637.6 and a low of ₹625.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹135,610.71 crore. The 52-week high for HDFC Life is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.