Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 633.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 631.05 and closed at 633.35. The stock had a high of 637.6 and a low of 625.4. The market capitalization of the company is 135,610.71 crore. The 52-week high for HDFC Life is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹631, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹633.35

The HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 631, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹633.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HDFC Life was 37,253 shares. The closing price for the stock was 633.35.

