Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : The HDFC Life stock opened at ₹637.7 and closed at ₹637.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹637.7, while the lowest price was ₹612. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹132,135.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹710.6, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 257,547 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹612.95. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.6 in the stock price.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹614.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23, suggesting a decline of ₹23. Overall, the stock price has decreased, possibly reflecting a negative sentiment or market conditions surrounding HDFC Life.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Life recorded a volume of 257,547 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹637.55.
