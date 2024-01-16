Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : The HDFC Life stock opened at 637.7 and closed at 637.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 637.7, while the lowest price was 612. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 132,135.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 710.6, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 257,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹612.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹614.55

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 612.95. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹614.55, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹637.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 614.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23, suggesting a decline of 23. Overall, the stock price has decreased, possibly reflecting a negative sentiment or market conditions surrounding HDFC Life.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹637.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life recorded a volume of 257,547 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 637.55.

