Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at ₹629.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹625

Hdfc Life opened at ₹624.7 and closed at ₹624.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹633.1 and a low of ₹614.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is ₹134,345.28 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Hdfc Life was 177,577 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹629.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹625 HDFC Life stock closed at ₹629.95 today, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 4.95. The stock's closing price yesterday was ₹625. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is ₹620, while the high price is ₹635.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6 HDFC Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 630.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 630.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 630.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 6600 and a bid quantity of 2200. The open interest stands at a significant 18,312,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 457.80, while the 52-week high price is 690.85.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹629.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹625 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows a price of ₹629.5 with a percent change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.5, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹4.5. This suggests that HDFC Life stock is experiencing positive momentum and is on an upward trajectory. Click here for Hdfc Life Key Metrics

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.85 (-9.23%) & ₹4.9 (-18.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.5 (-38.89%) & ₹1.95 (-44.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹625 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹628.55. It has seen a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.55, which means the stock has gained ₹3.55 in value.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹620 and a high price of ₹635 for the current day.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6 HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 629. The bid price is slightly lower at 628.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 629.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 2200. The open interest for HDFC Life is at 18,147,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹625 The current price of HDFC Life stock is ₹628.2, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has increased by 3.2 points.

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.65 (-11.28%) & ₹4.85 (-19.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.65 (-37.22%) & ₹1.85 (-47.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹620 and a high price of ₹635 on the current day.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹625 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹628.25. The stock has experienced a net change of 3.25, representing a percent change of 0.52. Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

Hdfc Life Live Updates HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6 HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of 627.55. The bid price stands at 627.3, and the offer price is 627.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 2200 and a bid quantity of 1100. The open interest for HDFC Life stands at 18,054,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹627.75, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹625 The current price of HDFC Life stock is ₹627.75, with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹620 and a high of ₹635 on the current day.

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (-4.62%) & ₹5.5 (-8.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.0 (-44.44%) & ₹1.6 (-54.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

HDFC Life share price trades flat post-September numbers; should you buy, sell or hold? here's what analysts say https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/hdfc-life-share-price-trades-flat-post-september-numbers-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-heres-what-analysts-say-11697435061894.html

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹630.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹625 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹630.55. It has seen a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, suggesting a positive movement.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6 HDFC Life is currently trading at a spot price of 627.5. The bid and offer prices are 628.0 and 628.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100 each. The stock has an open interest of 18458000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹625 The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹628.05, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹620 Today's high price: ₹635

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (-26.15%) & ₹4.0 (-33.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.25 (-8.33%) & ₹2.7 (-22.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹625 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹622.5 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of 0.4% with a decrease of 2.5 points.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is ₹620 and the high price is ₹635.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6 HDFC Life, a leading insurance provider in India, currently has a spot price of 622.1. The bid and offer prices are 622.4 and 622.55 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100. The stock has a high open interest of 18,636,200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life Live Updates HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹621.85, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹625 The current data shows that the HDFC Life stock price is ₹621.85, with a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5%. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, indicating a decrease of ₹3.15.

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹625, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹624.65 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹625. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.35.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹624.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, HDFC Life on the BSE had a volume of 177,577 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹624.65.