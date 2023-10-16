Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 629.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's 625

28 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 625 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

Hdfc Life opened at 624.7 and closed at 624.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 633.1 and a low of 614.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is 134,345.28 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Hdfc Life was 177,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹629.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹625

HDFC Life stock closed at 629.95 today, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 4.95. The stock's closing price yesterday was 625. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is 620, while the high price is 635.

16 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6

HDFC Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 630.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 630.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 630.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 6600 and a bid quantity of 2200. The open interest stands at a significant 18,312,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 457.80, while the 52-week high price is 690.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹629.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹625

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows a price of 629.5 with a percent change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.5, meaning that the stock price has increased by 4.5. This suggests that HDFC Life stock is experiencing positive momentum and is on an upward trajectory.

Click here for Hdfc Life Key Metrics

16 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.85 (-9.23%) & 4.9 (-18.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.5 (-38.89%) & 1.95 (-44.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹625

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 628.55. It has seen a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.55, which means the stock has gained 3.55 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 620 and a high price of 635 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6

HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 629. The bid price is slightly lower at 628.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 629.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 2200. The open interest for HDFC Life is at 18,147,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹625

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 628.2, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has increased by 3.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.65 (-11.28%) & 4.85 (-19.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.65 (-37.22%) & 1.85 (-47.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 620 and a high price of 635 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹625

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 628.25. The stock has experienced a net change of 3.25, representing a percent change of 0.52.

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

16 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6

HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of 627.55. The bid price stands at 627.3, and the offer price is 627.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 2200 and a bid quantity of 1100. The open interest for HDFC Life stands at 18,054,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹627.75, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹625

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 627.75, with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 620 and a high of 635 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-4.62%) & 5.5 (-8.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.0 (-44.44%) & 1.6 (-54.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST HDFC Life share price trades flat post-September numbers; should you buy, sell or hold? here's what analysts say

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/hdfc-life-share-price-trades-flat-post-september-numbers-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-heres-what-analysts-say-11697435061894.html

16 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹630.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹625

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 630.55. It has seen a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6

HDFC Life is currently trading at a spot price of 627.5. The bid and offer prices are 628.0 and 628.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100 each. The stock has an open interest of 18458000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹625

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 628.05, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is as follows: Today's low price: 620 Today's high price: 635

16 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (-26.15%) & 4.0 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.25 (-8.33%) & 2.7 (-22.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹622.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹625

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 622.5 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of 0.4% with a decrease of 2.5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is 620 and the high price is 635.

16 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.25 as against previous close of 625.6

HDFC Life, a leading insurance provider in India, currently has a spot price of 622.1. The bid and offer prices are 622.4 and 622.55 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100. The stock has a high open interest of 18,636,200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹621.85, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹625

The current data shows that the HDFC Life stock price is 621.85, with a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5%. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, indicating a decrease of 3.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹625, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹624.65

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 625. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.35.

16 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹624.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life on the BSE had a volume of 177,577 shares. The closing price for the day was 624.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.