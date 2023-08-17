comScore
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 632.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 629.1 and closed at 632.15. The highest price reached during the day was 629.1, while the lowest price was 619.65. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 134,328.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 34,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:18:57 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹632.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 34,154 shares. The closing price for the stock was 632.15.

