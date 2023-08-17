Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹629.1 and closed at ₹632.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹629.1, while the lowest price was ₹619.65. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 134,328.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 34,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.