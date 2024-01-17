Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 614.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Stock Price Today

Hdfc Life Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 616.85 and closed at 614.55. The stock reached a high of 616.85 and a low of 609.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 131,447.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 710.6 and 457.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 246,678 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹614.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 246,678 shares. The closing price for the day was 614.55.

