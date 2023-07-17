Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stocks dip in trading today

comScore
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 670.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 667.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 682.05 and closed at 680.4. The stock reached a high of 684.15 and a low of 660.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 143,960.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, a total of 133,286 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:03:21 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹667.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹670.05

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 667.05, experiencing a decrease of -0.45% or a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:49:10 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹667.3, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹670.05

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 667.3. There has been a negative percent change of -0.41, resulting in a net change of -2.75.

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:04 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹670.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 665.45. The percent change is -0.69%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.6, representing a decline in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:23:04 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹664.6, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 664.6, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -5.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% and the value has decreased by 5.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:08:43 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹664.45, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 664.45. It has experienced a decrease of -0.84% in percentage change and a net change of -5.6.

17 Jul 2023, 11:46:31 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹663, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 663 with a percent change of -1.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05%. The net change is -7.05, indicating a decrease of 7.05 in the stock price.

Click here for Hdfc Life News

17 Jul 2023, 11:36:41 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹663, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹670.05

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 663. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, suggesting a decrease of 7.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:24:32 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹662.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 662.95. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.1, which means the stock has decreased by 7.1. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Life stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹664.5, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is at 664.5. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decrease of 5.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Life has declined.

17 Jul 2023, 10:52:24 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.75%, resulting in a net change of -5.05 rupees. As of now, the stock is priced at 665 rupees.

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:31:58 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665.5, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹670.05

As of the current data, the HDFC Life stock price is 665.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.55, suggesting a decrease of 4.55 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15:19 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665.6, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 665.6 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.66% and has experienced a decrease of 4.45 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06:08 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668.9, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 668.9 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price compared to its previous value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:53:35 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹666.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 666.8 with a percent change of -0.49%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, indicating a decrease of 3.25.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:52 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 668.4 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Further analysis is required to determine the overall trend and potential factors influencing the stock's performance.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:16:46 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹673.3, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 673.3, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹669.85, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹680.4

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is 669.85, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -10.55 suggests that the stock has dropped by 10.55.

17 Jul 2023, 08:06:22 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹680.4 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life BSE had a volume of 133,286 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 680.4.

