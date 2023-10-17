comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 641.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's 630.2
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at ₹641.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹630.2

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 630.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life had an open price of 632.15 and a close price of 625. The stock reached a high of 635 and a low of 620. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 135,409.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 61,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:45:05 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹641.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹630.2

HDFC Life stock closed at 641.85, up 1.85% from the previous day's closing price of 630.20. The net change in the stock price was 11.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19:58 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
17 Oct 2023, 05:37:34 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 630.3 and a high of 645.6 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:18 PM IST

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3

HDFC Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 642.05. The bid price stands at 642.0, while the offer price is 642.15. There is an offer quantity of 1100 and a bid quantity of 1100. The open interest for this stock is 17,233,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:22:01 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 457.80 and a 52-week high price of 690.85.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19:24 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.25, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 641.25, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 11.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.75% and there has been a net increase of 11.05 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:42 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.9 (+64.81%) & 4.6 (+41.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (-61.33%) & 7.5 (-49.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:16 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹642.8, up 2% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 642.8. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.6.

Click here for Hdfc Life Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:30:03 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India647.911.11.74754.4530.2409796.6
Bajaj Finserve1655.013.450.821813.451216.1263581.08
HDFC Life Insurance Company642.4512.251.94690.9457.95138087.95
SBI Life Insurance Company1348.7526.952.041392.11039.25134995.68
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.252.150.4615.55380.9576711.82
17 Oct 2023, 02:19:41 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 630.3 and a high of 645.6 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12:48 PM IST

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3

HDFC Life is a stock with a spot price of 642.3. The bid price stands at 642.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 642.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 1100 and a bid quantity of 1100. The open interest for HDFC Life is currently at 17,175,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:47:21 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹642.3, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹630.2

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 642.3. There has been a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 12.1, suggesting an increase in the value of the stock.

Click here for Hdfc Life Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:32:29 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days621.47
10 Days625.90
20 Days635.95
50 Days638.35
100 Days632.72
300 Days583.12
17 Oct 2023, 01:22:16 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.8 (+44.44%) & 4.05 (+24.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.1 (-54.7%) & 8.45 (-43.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20:55 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Life Insurance Company's stock had a low price of 630.3 and a high price of 645.6 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11:49 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹639, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 639. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.8 points.

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:51:38 PM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:46:23 PM IST

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3

HDFC Life, a leading insurance company, has a spot price of 643.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 643.3, with a bid quantity of 1100. The offer price is 643.45, and there is an offer quantity of 2200. The open interest stands at 17062100. Overall, HDFC Life shows promising trading activity and potential for investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:42:23 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India646.9510.151.59754.4530.2409195.73
Bajaj Finserve1656.2514.70.91813.451216.1263780.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.213.02.06690.9457.95138249.16
SBI Life Insurance Company1348.927.12.051392.11039.25135010.69
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company532.51.40.26615.55380.9576603.93
17 Oct 2023, 12:36:48 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹643.35, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 643.35, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 13.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.09% or 13.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:51 PM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy14131313
Hold5554
Sell1223
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:12:47 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.6 (+96.3%) & 6.05 (+86.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.4 (-62.43%) & 6.9 (-53.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:01 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 630.3 and a high price of 645.6 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:38:29 AM IST

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3

HDFC Life is currently trading at a spot price of 644.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 644.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 645.0. The offer quantity is 3300, indicating the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is 1100, indicating the number of shares available for purchase. The open interest stands at 16991700, representing the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:24:56 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is 645.6, while the low price is 630.3.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13:49 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹644.5, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 644.5, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 14.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.27% and there has been a net increase of 14.3.

17 Oct 2023, 10:44:00 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.6 (+77.78%) & 5.65 (+73.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-56.35%) & 2.0 (-61.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:29:08 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹641.8, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 641.8 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 11.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.84% or 11.6 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 10:11:26 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is 630.3 and the high price is 639.4.

17 Oct 2023, 10:04:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3

HDFC Life is currently trading at a spot price of 636.8. The bid price is 636.55, while the offer price is 636.9. The offer quantity stands at 2200, and the bid quantity is 3300. The stock has an open interest of 17328300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:01:23 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44:15 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹635.45, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 635.45, with a percent change of 0.83. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, HDFC Life's stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

17 Oct 2023, 09:16:32 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹631.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹630.2

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 631.95. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

17 Oct 2023, 08:04:26 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹625 on last trading day

On the last day of HDFC Life BSE trading, a total of 61,806 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 625.

