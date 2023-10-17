Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at ₹641.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹630.2

On the last day, HDFC Life had an open price of ₹632.15 and a close price of ₹625. The stock reached a high of ₹635 and a low of ₹620. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 135,409.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 61,806 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹641.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹630.2 HDFC Life stock closed at ₹641.85, up 1.85% from the previous day's closing price of ₹630.20. The net change in the stock price was ₹11.65.

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 649.1 12.3 1.93 754.4 530.2 410555.6 Bajaj Finserve 1658.0 16.45 1.0 1813.45 1216.1 264058.87 HDFC Life Insurance Company 641.85 11.65 1.85 690.9 457.95 137958.99 SBI Life Insurance Company 1345.4 23.6 1.79 1392.1 1039.25 134660.38 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.55 2.45 0.46 615.55 380.95 76754.98

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹630.3 and a high of ₹645.6 on the current day.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 632.4 as against previous close of 630.3 HDFC Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 642.05. The bid price stands at 642.0, while the offer price is 642.15. There is an offer quantity of 1100 and a bid quantity of 1100. The open interest for this stock is 17,233,700.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 457.80 and a 52-week high price of 690.85.

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.9 (+64.81%) & ₹4.6 (+41.54%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-61.33%) & ₹7.5 (-49.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 621.47 10 Days 625.90 20 Days 635.95 50 Days 638.35 100 Days 632.72 300 Days 583.12

Hdfc Life share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 10 Buy 14 13 13 13 Hold 5 5 5 4 Sell 1 2 2 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹625 on last trading day On the last day of HDFC Life BSE trading, a total of 61,806 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹625.