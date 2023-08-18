Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares plummet in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹620.8 and closed at ₹624.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹630.7, while the lowest price was ₹620.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹134,672.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on the day was 30,204.
Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹621.35, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹627.9
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹621.35. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹6.55.
Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|5.52%
|6 Months
|22.11%
|YTD
|10.98%
|1 Year
|6.63%
Hdfc Life Live Updates
Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹626.55, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹624.95
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹626.55, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹624.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a volume of 30,204 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹624.95.
