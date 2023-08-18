comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares plummet in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 627.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 620.8 and closed at 624.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 630.7, while the lowest price was 620.8. The company's market capitalization is 134,672.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on the day was 30,204.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40:12 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹621.35, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹627.9

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life is 621.35. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.55.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months5.52%
6 Months22.11%
YTD10.98%
1 Year6.63%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32:04 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:03:31 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹626.55, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹624.95

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 626.55, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:06:00 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹624.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a volume of 30,204 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 624.95.

