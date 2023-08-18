Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares plummet in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹620.8 and closed at ₹624.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹630.7, while the lowest price was ₹620.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹134,672.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life's shares on the day was 30,204.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.