Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 666.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 671.05 and closed at 670.05. The stock's high for the day was 674.7, while the low was 662.1. The company has a market capitalization of 143,250.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 100,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:32:34 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 658.35 with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -8.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.23% and the net change is -8.2.

18 Jul 2023, 11:22:33 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658.95, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹666.55

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 658.95. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.6, implying a decrease of 7.6.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹661.1, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹666.55

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 661.1, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and has seen a decline of 5.45 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:51:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹660.4, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 660.4 with a percent change of -0.92. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.92%. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.15.

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:32:36 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹661.35, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 661.35. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 5.2.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:54 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹660.9, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹666.55

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 660.9. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹662.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 662.5. There has been a decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.61. The net change is -4.05, indicating a decline in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45:16 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 665.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.15.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹661.4, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 661.4 with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:18:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹663, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹666.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 663, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04:46 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹666.55, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹670.05

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 666.55. It has experienced a 0.52% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -3.5.

18 Jul 2023, 08:15:21 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹670.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 100,795 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 670.05.

