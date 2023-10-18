Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 643.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's 641.85

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 641.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

Hdfc Life's stock opened at 633 and closed at 630.2 for the day. The highest price reached during the day was 645.6, while the lowest price was 630.3. The company's market capitalization is 137,967.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 140,417.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹643.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹641.85

HDFC Life stock closed at 643.2 today, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.35. Yesterday's closing price was 641.85.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India636.2-12.9-1.99754.4530.2402396.35
Bajaj Finserve1624.0-33.4-2.021813.451216.1258643.91
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.21.350.21690.9457.95138249.16
SBI Life Insurance Company1352.554.550.341392.11039.25135376.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company521.4-12.15-2.28615.55380.9575007.11
18 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 637.9 and a high price of 648.2 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 642.0 as against previous close of 642.25

HDFC Life, a leading life insurance company in India, currently has a spot price of 645.1. The bid price stands at 645.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 645.7. The offer quantity is 4400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 1100, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is 16079800, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 457.80000, while the 52 week high price is 690.85000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹645.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹641.85

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 645.15. There has been a 0.51 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.3 units.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (+14.43%) & 10.65 (+15.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.8 (-32.39%) & 1.95 (-41.79%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days624.48
10 Days625.17
20 Days635.19
50 Days638.11
100 Days633.40
300 Days583.37
18 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-18.56%) & 7.95 (-13.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.65 (-6.34%) & 2.8 (-16.42%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

Click here for Hdfc Life AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.75 (-22.68%) & 7.7 (-16.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.15 (-0.7%) & 3.05 (-8.96%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99910
Buy14131313
Hold5554
Sell1223
Strong Sell0000
Click here for Hdfc Life News

Click here for Hdfc Life Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.5 (+13.4%) & 10.5 (+14.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.1 (-28.17%) & 2.0 (-40.3%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.31%
3 Months-1.71%
6 Months20.57%
YTD13.34%
1 Year22.54%
18 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹630.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life's BSE volume was 140417 shares, and the closing price was 630.2.

