Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life closed today at 643.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's 641.85

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life closed today at ₹643.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹641.85 HDFC Life stock closed at ₹643.2 today, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹641.85.

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 636.2 -12.9 -1.99 754.4 530.2 402396.35 Bajaj Finserve 1624.0 -33.4 -2.02 1813.45 1216.1 258643.91 HDFC Life Insurance Company 643.2 1.35 0.21 690.9 457.95 138249.16 SBI Life Insurance Company 1352.55 4.55 0.34 1392.1 1039.25 135376.02 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 521.4 -12.15 -2.28 615.55 380.95 75007.11 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock reached a low price of ₹637.9 and a high price of ₹648.2 on the current day.

Hdfc Life October futures opened at 642.0 as against previous close of 642.25 HDFC Life, a leading life insurance company in India, currently has a spot price of 645.1. The bid price stands at 645.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 645.7. The offer quantity is 4400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 1100, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is 16079800, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 457.80000, while the 52 week high price is 690.85000.

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (+14.43%) & ₹10.65 (+15.76%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.8 (-32.39%) & ₹1.95 (-41.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 624.48 10 Days 625.17 20 Days 635.19 50 Days 638.11 100 Days 633.40 300 Days 583.37

Hdfc Life share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 10 Buy 14 13 13 13 Hold 5 5 5 4 Sell 1 2 2 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.31% 3 Months -1.71% 6 Months 20.57% YTD 13.34% 1 Year 22.54%

