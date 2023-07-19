comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 656.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, the opening price of HDFC Life was not available, but the closing price was 656.7. The stock had a high of 666.6 and a low of 653.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is approximately 141,133.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. There were no shares traded on the BSE for HDFC Life on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30:16 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹655.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹656.7

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 655.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.95.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16:00 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹657.1, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹656.7

As per the current data, the HDFC Life stock is trading at a price of 657.1, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information on the stock's performance over a longer period or other relevant factors, it is difficult to assess the overall trend or make any predictions.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00:02 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹654.3, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹656.7

HDFC Life stock is currently priced at 654.3 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45:09 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.25, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹656.7

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 650.25, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -6.45. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 0.98% and a decrease in price of 6.45.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:33:16 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.85, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹656.7

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 650.85, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -5.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:17:34 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹655.05, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹656.7

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that its price is 655.05, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01:41 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658.1, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹666.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life has decreased by 1.27%, with a net change of -8.45. The stock is currently priced at 658.1.

19 Jul 2023, 08:06:19 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹666.55 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life BSE witnessed a trading volume of 139,657 shares, with a closing price of 666.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout