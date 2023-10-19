Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Slumps in Trading Today

3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 644.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life's stock opened and closed at 641.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 648.2, while the low was 637.9. The market capitalization stands at 138,257.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 189,099.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 643.2 as against previous close of 645.5

HDFC Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 632.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 633.05, while the offer price is 633.45. Both the bid and offer quantities are 1100. The open interest stands at 15,284,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹632.25, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹644.8

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 632.25, reflecting a percent change of -1.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -12.55, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.78%
3 Months-0.32%
6 Months22.9%
YTD13.91%
1 Year21.41%
19 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹643.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹641.85

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 643.2, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹641.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 189,099 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 641.85.

