Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Slumps in Trading Today

Hdfc Life's stock opened and closed at ₹641.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹648.2, while the low was ₹637.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹138,257.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 189,099.
HDFC Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 632.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 633.05, while the offer price is 633.45. Both the bid and offer quantities are 1100. The open interest stands at 15,284,500.
The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹632.25, reflecting a percent change of -1.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -12.55, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.78%
|3 Months
|-0.32%
|6 Months
|22.9%
|YTD
|13.91%
|1 Year
|21.41%
