Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Slumps in Trading Today

Hdfc Life's stock opened and closed at ₹641.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹648.2, while the low was ₹637.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹138,257.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 189,099.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.