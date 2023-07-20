Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 656.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 657 and closed at 656.7. The stock had a high of 660.35 and a low of 648.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 141,596.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, there were 86,432 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹658.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹656.7

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 658.85 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 2.15.

20 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹656.7 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life BSE had a trading volume of 86,432 shares. The closing price for the stock was 656.7.

