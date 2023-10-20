Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares take a dive in today's trading

On the last day, the opening price of HDFC Life was ₹639.95 and the closing price was ₹644.8. The stock reached a high of ₹643.1 and a low of ₹629.8. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently ₹137,247.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 28,848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Life, a leading insurance provider, has a spot price of 631.6. The bid price is 631.2 and the offer price is 631.4. There are 1100 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 1100 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest stands at 15,042,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market for this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹632.55, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -5.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% and the net change is a decrease of 5.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.3%
|3 Months
|-0.47%
|6 Months
|20.51%
|YTD
|12.85%
|1 Year
|20.21%
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹630.65. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹7.4.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 28,848 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹644.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!