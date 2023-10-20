Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life shares take a dive in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 638.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of HDFC Life was 639.95 and the closing price was 644.8. The stock reached a high of 643.1 and a low of 629.8. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently 137,247.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 28,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Hdfc Life October futures opened at 635.85 as against previous close of 638.7

HDFC Life, a leading insurance provider, has a spot price of 631.6. The bid price is 631.2 and the offer price is 631.4. There are 1100 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 1100 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest stands at 15,042,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹632.55, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹638.05

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 632.55, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -5.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% and the net change is a decrease of 5.5.

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.3%
3 Months-0.47%
6 Months20.51%
YTD12.85%
1 Year20.21%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹630.65, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹638.05

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 630.65. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.4.

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹644.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 28,848 shares. The closing price for the day was 644.8.

