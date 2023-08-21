Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹626 and closed at ₹627.9. The stock reached a high of ₹627.35 and a low of ₹617. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹134446.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
