Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 627.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 626 and closed at 627.9. The stock reached a high of 627.35 and a low of 617. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 134446.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹625.5, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹627.9

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 625.5. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.4, which means the stock has decreased by 2.4.

21 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹627.9 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 33,433 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 627.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.