Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 661.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of HDFC Life was ₹661.1, the close price was ₹661.7, the high was ₹661.7, and the low was ₹654.45. The market cap of HDFC Life is ₹141,553.08 crore. The 52-week high is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 22,795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹661.7 yesterday
On the last day, HDFC Life's BSE volume was 22,805 shares, and the closing price was ₹661.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!