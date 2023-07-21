Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 661.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 656 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life's open price was ₹661.1 and the close price was ₹661.7. The stock reached a high of ₹661.7 and a low of ₹654.45. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹140,983.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26,157 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:40 AM IST
