Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 661.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 661.1 and closed at 661.7. The stock's highest price for the day was 661.7, while the lowest price was 654.45. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 141,015.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, there were 30,791 shares traded for HDFC Life.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹654.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹661.7

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 654.45. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.25.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹652.35, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹661.7

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 652.35. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹655.2, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹661.7

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 655.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.98% or a net change of -6.5.

21 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹661.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a volume of 30,791 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 661.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.