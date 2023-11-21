Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Soars as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹652.6 and closed at ₹651.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹669.7, while the lowest was ₹652.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹143,704.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 38,135 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is ₹652.6 and the high price is ₹671.7.

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹651.5 The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹665, which represents a 2.07 percent increase. The net change is 13.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 634.15 10 Days 627.69 20 Days 623.84 50 Days 633.88 100 Days 640.58 300 Days 587.21

Top active options for Hdfc Life Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 21 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (+76.47%) & ₹33.5 (+52.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 21 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹1.55 (-58.11%) & ₹0.7 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668.35, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹651.5 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹668.35, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 16.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59% or ₹16.85.

Hdfc Life November futures opened at 658.55 as against previous close of 653.65 HDFC Life is a leading insurance company in India. Its spot price is 668.85, with a bid price of 669.55 and an offer price of 669.85. The offer quantity is 1100 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1100 shares. The open interest stands at 16,008,300 shares. HDFC Life is a popular choice among investors due to its strong market presence and reliable performance in the insurance sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1602.7 4.35 0.27 1676.4 1216.1 255251.6 SBI Life Insurance Company 1420.65 35.45 2.56 1434.4 1039.25 142192.11 HDFC Life Insurance Company 667.8 16.3 2.5 690.9 457.95 143536.67 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 558.0 8.15 1.48 615.55 380.95 80272.28 General Insurance Corporation Of India 262.2 -0.8 -0.3 265.65 127.8 46000.37

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹651.5 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 38,175 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹651.5.